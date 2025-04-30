NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $8,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 45,687 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $148.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -71.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.19.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,580. This represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

