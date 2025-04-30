NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:BCV opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

