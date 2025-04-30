NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 22,984,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after acquiring an additional 223,036 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

