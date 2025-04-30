Nextnrg (NXXT) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Nextnrg and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nextnrg
|$27.77 million
|-$10.47 million
|-0.49
|Nextnrg Competitors
|$9.35 billion
|$203.76 million
|19.00
Nextnrg’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nextnrg. Nextnrg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Nextnrg has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextnrg’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nextnrg
|-62.85%
|N/A
|-295.04%
|Nextnrg Competitors
|-4.84%
|-26.44%
|0.42%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
10.6% of Nextnrg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.7% of Nextnrg shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Nextnrg rivals beat Nextnrg on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
Nextnrg Company Profile
NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. Its app-based interface provides customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
