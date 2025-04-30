Nextnrg (NXXT) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextnrg and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Nextnrg $27.77 million -$10.47 million -0.49
Nextnrg Competitors $9.35 billion $203.76 million 19.00

Nextnrg’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nextnrg. Nextnrg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Nextnrg has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextnrg’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nextnrg and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Nextnrg -62.85% N/A -295.04%
Nextnrg Competitors -4.84% -26.44% 0.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Nextnrg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 81.7% of Nextnrg shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nextnrg rivals beat Nextnrg on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Nextnrg Company Profile

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. Its app-based interface provides customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

