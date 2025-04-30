Nick Roberts Acquires 126 Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) insider Nick Roberts bought 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($201.10).

Diaceutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DXRX stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £99.58 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.58. Diaceutics PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 151 ($2.03). The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.56.

About Diaceutics

At Diaceutics we believe that every patient should get the opportunity to receive the right test and the right therapy to positively impact their disease outcome. We provide the world’s leading pharma and biotech companies with an end-to-end commercialisation solution for precision medicines through data analytics, scientific and advisory services enabled by our platform DXRX – The Diagnostics Network®.

