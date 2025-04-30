Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 748.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,474,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $121.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day moving average of $109.84.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,975 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $469,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,831.36. The trade was a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $34,578.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,868.68. The trade was a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,986 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

