NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,901,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $389,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,381,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,833,939,000 after buying an additional 3,365,130 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 706,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,872,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3 %

NVDA stock opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

