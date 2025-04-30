NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 113.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 150,082 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 9.1% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.63. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

