Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180,280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 278,610 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,128,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 243,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,722,000. RoundAngle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 890,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 134,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $147,533.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,520,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Notman sold 11,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $86,839.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,797.64. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,895 shares of company stock valued at $283,772. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OCUL. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

