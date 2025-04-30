OFS Capital (OFS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFS opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.67 million, a P/E ratio of -100.88 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OFS Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) by 245.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of OFS Capital worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

