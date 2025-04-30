Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,283 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Oklo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,209,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oklo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKLO. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Oklo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OKLO opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.01.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $893,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,852,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,593,786.80. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Jansen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.