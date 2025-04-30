Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $22.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.
OMER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Omeros
Institutional Trading of Omeros
Omeros Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:OMER opened at $7.21 on Friday. Omeros has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $418.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.
About Omeros
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Omeros
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Don’t Be Fooled by the Bounce: The Market Storm Isn’t Over Yet
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Coca-Cola Company Stock Can Bubble to New Highs This Year
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks Lifting 2025 Guidance Despite Market Jitters
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.