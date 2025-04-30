Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Receives $22.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Omeros alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Omeros

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Omeros Stock Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Omeros by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Omeros by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Omeros by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $7.21 on Friday. Omeros has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $418.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Omeros

(Get Free Report

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.