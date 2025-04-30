Oppenheimer Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $322.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $370.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pool from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.22.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $293.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool has a twelve month low of $284.28 and a twelve month high of $395.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.54 and a 200-day moving average of $343.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 816.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,403 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Pool by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

