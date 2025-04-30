Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 119.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,922 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,201 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Orrstown Financial Services

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,309.60. This represents a 2.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Brunner bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $77,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,817.10. The trade was a 5.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,800 shares of company stock worth $211,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.78. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.