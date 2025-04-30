Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 2.4 %

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.70 million, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAHC

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.