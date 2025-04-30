Phil Urban Purchases 58 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban bought 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £138.04 ($185.14).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Phil Urban purchased 64 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($185.41).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.31) on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 194.40 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 237.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

Featured Stories

