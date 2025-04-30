Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 993,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $84,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

