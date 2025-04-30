Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 756.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRCH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 505,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,511,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,224 shares in the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 27,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $191,022.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,356,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,483,535.71. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 108,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $654,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,658.65. This represents a 37.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,590. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Porch Group from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $742.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.15. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

Porch Group Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

