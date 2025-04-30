PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives $48.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.43.

PCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $141,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,025.12. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,513.08. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth about $217,145,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,498,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,076,000 after buying an additional 95,485 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,404,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,360,000 after buying an additional 260,674 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,359,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after buying an additional 351,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PCH stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $268.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.68 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 642.86%.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

