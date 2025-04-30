Premium Brands Q1 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Premium Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$102.44.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$77.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$72.57 and a 1 year high of C$97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$77.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.21.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

