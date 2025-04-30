Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $312.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $320.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.41.

Progressive Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE PGR opened at $276.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.29 and its 200-day moving average is $258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Progressive has a one year low of $201.34 and a one year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total value of $99,421.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $180,891.35. This trade represents a 35.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $952,416.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,222.40. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $11,972,513. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Progressive by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2,262.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 433,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,628 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Progressive by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,882,000 after purchasing an additional 249,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

