Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 127.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 45,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,099.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,437,000 after buying an additional 310,804 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 216,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,327,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $1,700,850.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,140.08. This trade represents a 26.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,260 shares in the company, valued at $20,627,126.80. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,665,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTGX opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

