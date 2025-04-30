Q1 Earnings Forecast for Northland Power Issued By Cormark

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.21.

Northland Power Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$18.86 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$16.14 and a twelve month high of C$24.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -219.84%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

