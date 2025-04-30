Q1 EPS Estimates for Kinetik Lowered by US Capital Advisors

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kinetik in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Kinetik Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $67.60.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,002,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,967,000 after acquiring an additional 72,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kinetik by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,765,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Kinetik by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,083,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,429,000 after buying an additional 475,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kinetik by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,689,000 after buying an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinetik by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 622,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,327,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $55,004,370.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,628,320.78. This represents a 61.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.88%.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

