Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Radius Recycling were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Radius Recycling in the 4th quarter worth about $1,964,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Radius Recycling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 76,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radius Recycling by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 36,618 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Recycling Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $830.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $642.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Radius Recycling in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Radius Recycling Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

