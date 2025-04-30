Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 54,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. KWB Wealth bought a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF alerts:

Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EQIN stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $158.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Increases Dividend

Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (EQIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, fundamental selection process with an exclusionary screen for ESG risk. EQIN was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is issued by Columbia Threadneedle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.