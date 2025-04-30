Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 115,096 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 115,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEP

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.