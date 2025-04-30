Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 222,520 BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 222,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,004,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 124,464 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MUA opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

