Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 485,966 The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 485,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

