Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 55,707 iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period.

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $49.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

