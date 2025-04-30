Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 175,892 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,745,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,459,000 after acquiring an additional 64,958 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. The business had revenue of $181.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,048.32. The trade was a 20.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,850. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,693 shares of company stock worth $2,334,994. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

