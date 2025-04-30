Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 110,526 VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 110,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHYD. PFG Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

SHYD opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

