Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 38,778 Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSP opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

