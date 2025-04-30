Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 99,328 Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 99,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,384,000. Springhill Fund Asset Management HK Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,091,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 162.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 125,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 61,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 56,961 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.
Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:DYN opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33.
Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics
In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,263.65. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
