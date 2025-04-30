Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.35 Million in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $79.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OGS

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.