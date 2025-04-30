Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.55 Million in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $941.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $53.01.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

