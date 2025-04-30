Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,747 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in IES by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $198.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.41. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.55 and a 12 month high of $320.09.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

