Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Adeia by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Adeia by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adeia in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adeia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adeia Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ADEA opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Adeia Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

Adeia Announces Dividend

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.22 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 17.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Adeia’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADEA shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

