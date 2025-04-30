Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 225,995 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 455,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 365,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy purchased 11,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $99,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 389,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,926.04. The trade was a 2.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley acquired 55,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $497,577.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,575.17. This represents a 7.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $666,315. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.92 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

