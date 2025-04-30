Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $203.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

