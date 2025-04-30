Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 658.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $94.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average is $92.73.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

