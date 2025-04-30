Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,713,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 124,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 520,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSU opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.19.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

