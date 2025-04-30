Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $2.30 Million Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 190.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The stock has a market cap of $670.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.