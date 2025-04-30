Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $2.33 Million Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,210 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth $813,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZTA shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Azenta Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $63.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Profile



Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

