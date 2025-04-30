Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $2.66 Million Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $14,432,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on Sphere Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Insider Transactions at Sphere Entertainment

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,872,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Down 4.5 %

SPHR opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.48.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

