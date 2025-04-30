Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crane NXT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,337,000 after purchasing an additional 336,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane NXT by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Crane NXT by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 67,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Crane NXT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,156,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after purchasing an additional 72,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CXT shares. Northland Capmk cut Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane NXT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

