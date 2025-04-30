Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 132.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Remitly Global in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Remitly Global in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Remitly Global by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

RELY stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 0.15. Remitly Global, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $27.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.67 million. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Remitly Global from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $281,597.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,329,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,602,896.03. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ankur Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $95,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,273.05. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,685 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

