Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 6,224 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CZNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 46,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 338,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Trading

CZNC stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. Citizens & Northern Co. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $294.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citizens & Northern Dividend

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Citizens & Northern

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $26,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,031.90. This trade represents a 5.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,210 shares of company stock worth $41,542. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

