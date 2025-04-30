Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 714,685 Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) by 146.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Century Therapeutics were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 45,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 32,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 257.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPSC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Century Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Century Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.83. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.66% and a negative net margin of 4,837.73%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

