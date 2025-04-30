Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 78,495 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) by 199.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,495 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 80,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 6,510.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 33,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 19,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inseego in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.79. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. Inseego had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Inseego from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

